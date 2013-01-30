Man Airlifted to Cottage Hospital After Orcutt Stabbing

Detectives are investigating a stabbing that took place Tuesday night in Orcutt, and are searching for a suspect who is still at large, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The stabbing occurred around 7:30 p.m. at a residence on the 500 block of Fairlane Place, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The victim was stabbed multiple times, and was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, then airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Hoover said.

Because the suspect has not been apprehended and the case is under investigation, Hoover would not release any more information as of noon Wednesday.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper