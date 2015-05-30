New Cuyama Rancher Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Rattlesnake Bite

A rancher in the New Cuyama area was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Saturday afternoon after being bitten by a rattlesnake.

At 12:18 p.m., a medical call reported the bite, which occurred while a 28-year-old man was working in his barn off of Castro Canyon Road, according to firefighter Sky Bonillo of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The man had been moving some bales of hay inside the barn when a juvenile rattlesnake struck, biting the man on his thumb, Bonillo said.

The ranch is located about 20 minutes from county Fire Station 41 in New Cuyama, in northeastern Santa Barbara County. A fire engine and a rescue ambulance were dispatched.

Bonillo said the decision was made to airlift the man to the hospital via Calstar helicopter because of the ranch’s remote location.

The man was in stable condition at the time he was loaded into the helicopter and flown to Santa Barbara.

