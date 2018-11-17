Man Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash Near Vandenberg Village

Critically injured driver discovered near wreckage by man picking up litter along Highway 1

A man was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital with major injuries Saturday after being found with the wreckage of his vehicle near Vandenberg Village.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about 9 a.m. to Highway 1 just south of the Constellation Road offramp, according to Mike Eliason, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

A man collecting litter discovered the wreckage of the vehicle some 50 feet below the roadway and alerted authorities, Eliason said.

The man determined that the driver had extricated himself but was seriously injured, Eliason said, adding that it was unknown when the accident occurred.

Firefighters brought the victim up to the roadway in a Stokes basket, and he was taken by a county Fire Department ambulance to Lompoc Airport, then transferred to a Calstar helicopter for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

He had suffered critical injuries, but his name and details on his condition were not available.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

