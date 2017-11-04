Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 7:57 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Who Allegedly Kidnapped 3-Year-Old Sparks Police Pursuit in Santa Maria

Child safe, suspect in custody after chase lasts for nearly an hour and reaches speeds as high as 80 mph

An SUV used in an hour-long police pursuit in and around Santa Maria sits in the intersection of the 800 block of West Tunnell Street. The suspect driving the vehicle was taken into custody and a 3-year-old child who was inside the entire time was rescued unharmed. Click to view larger
An SUV used in an hour-long police pursuit in and around Santa Maria sits in the intersection of the 800 block of West Tunnell Street. The suspect driving the vehicle was taken into custody and a 3-year-old child who was inside the entire time was rescued unharmed. (Santa Maria Police Department photo via Twitter)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 8:24 a.m. | November 4, 2017 | 8:05 p.m.
Paul Maldonado Click to view larger
Paul Maldonado

A kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Saturday night after an hour-long police chase around the Santa Maria Valley — all the while with a 3-year-old child in the vehicle.

According to Santa Maria police Lt. Russ Mengel, officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon just before 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Flores Way, a block west of the Santa Maria Fairpark.

He said it appeared that someone had been run over by a vehicle, and officers determined that a man had driven off in a Ford Explorer with a child inside and a door open.

“A scary situation,” Mengel said.

Police caught up with the driver, but he refused to pull over when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Santa Maria police were joined by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers in pursuing the vehicle “for a long period of time,”​ Mengel said.

“We were all over,” he said, explaining that the pursuit went from the “eastside to the westside, literally.”

Although a CHP spike strip failed to stop the SUV, it punctured a rear tire. With a helicopter monitoring the situation from the air, officers backed off and the driver eventually stopped at about 6:20 p.m. in the 800 block of West Tunnell Street, off of North Railroad Avenue north of West Main Street.

Mengel said police quickly swooped in to safely grab the child, who was not in a car seat. The child was not hurt, he added.

“That was the fear the entire time,” Mengel said, adding that the supervisor monitoring the pursuit did an amazing job weighing the various factors involved.

“Our fear was that the child was going to be harmed by the suspect if he was allowed to get away with the child,” he said.

Authorities identified the suspect as Paul Maldonado, 30, of Santa Maria.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of domestic assault, kidnapping, child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon, reckless evading, DUI on drugs and alcohol, and driving without a license

Mengel said the pursuit reached speeds that generally were above posted limits, but raced up to 80 mph on some roadways.

Investigators were still sorting out the circumstances that prompted the incident, but believe the suspect and the child’s mother previously had a dating relationship.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 