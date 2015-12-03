Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:15 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Man and Dog Rescued After Becoming Stranded in Santa Barbara Backcountry

Search & Rescue Team, helicopter work together to locate beagle's owner in Upper Santa Ynez River area

Bunny the beagle gets a helicopter ride to safety Thursday after she and her owner became stranded in the Santa Barbara backcountry.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 3, 2015 | 11:01 p.m.

A Vermont man camping in the Upper Santa Ynez River area was rescued Thursday after becoming stranded while looking for his missing dog in the rugged backcountry.

The man, whose name was not released, was staying at the Rancho Oso Guest Ranch and Resort off Paradise Road when his beagle, Bunny, ran off Thursday morning, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

“The man found his beagle, but became stranded in an area of Los Padres National Forest with rough and steep terrain,” Hoover said. “He made it to an open area near a power line pole and began yelling for help.”

At about 2:15 p.m., other campers heard his cries and called 9-1-1.

Members of the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team and a county helicopter worked together to locate the man and bring him and his dog to safety.

Both were found to be slightly dehydrated, but were otherwise uninjured, Hoover said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

