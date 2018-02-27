Man Armed With Gun & Knife Robs Lompoc Convenience Store

An armed man robbed a Lompoc convenience store early Tuesday before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

At about 2:30 a.m., the suspect, armed with a pistol and a large knife, entered the 7-Eleven store at 1337 Norh H Street and confronted the clerk, said Sgt. Bryan Dillard.

“The clerk was punched several times in the back by the suspect while being forced to the floor,” Dillard said.

The suspect then took cash from register.

“Before fleeing the scene on foot, the suspect threatened to shoot the clerk if he attempted to get up from the floor,” Dillard said.

The suspect was described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8, with medium build and dark clothing.

“The victim stated that the suspect was also wearing a dark-colored bandana across the lower portion of his face and had long dark hair,” Dillard said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341 or the department's tip line at 805.875.8733.

