Gunman Robs Santa Maria Convenience Store

A man armed with a gun robbed a convenience story early Sunday in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The suspect entered the store in the 1900 block of South Broadway at about 2:20 a.m., brandished a firearm and demanded cash, Sgt. Daniel Rios said.

He said the suspect, described only as a black, male adult, then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen running south on Carmen Lane from Broadway.

“Officers conducted an extensive search of the area and were unable to locate the suspect,” Rios said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 x2277.

