Man Armed With Handgun Steals Medical Marijuana

An employee of a medical-marijuana collective was robbed of his product at gunpoint Wednesday night as he was making a delivery, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East Cook Street, said Sgt. Russ Mengel.

An employee of the Go Green Compassionate Care Collective was confronted by a man in his early 20s armed with a hand gun, Mengel said.

“The suspect demanded two cases full of marijuana products the victim was attempting to deliver to a patient,” Mengel said.

The suspect fled on foot and remained at large, Mengel said, adding that the victim was not injured.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.