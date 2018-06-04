Man Armed With Knife Robs Santa Barbara Gas Station

An armed robber escaped with an unknown amount of cash Saturday night from a State Street gas station, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

At about 6:30 p.m., a man armed with a knife entered the gas station in the 1800 block of State Street at the corner of East Islay Street and demanded money, Sgt. Michael Lazarus said.

The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction. No suspect description was provided, and police were continuing their investigation.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

