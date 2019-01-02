Pixel Tracker

Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Shoot People at Isla Vista Restaurant

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 2, 2019 | 6:07 p.m.
Anthony Rios Click to view larger
Anthony Rios

A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly brandishing a firearm and threatening violence at an Isla Vista restaurant, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 8:10 p.m., officers and deputies from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol responded to a report of a man armed with a handgun on the 900 block of Embarcadero del Mar, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“The suspect had reportedly been asked to leave a restaurant bar because of his level of intoxication,” Hoover said. “He then brandished a firearm and reportedly threatened to shoot people.”

The suspect then fled into nearby Anisq’Oyo Park, Hoover said.

They subsequently apprehended Anthony Rios of Isla Vista after a short foot pursuit, Hoover said.

“Deputies searched the area and located a black backpack in a trashcan that contained a magazine with two rounds of ammunition,” Hoover said. “A handgun was also located near a dumpster.”

Rios was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of a pistol with an altered or destroyed serial number, criminal threats, brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner, and carrying a loaded firearm in public, Hoover said.

Rios was released Wednesday after posting $50,000 bail.

“Rios does not have any firearms registered to him, and its unknown at this time how he came into possession of the firearm he brandished during this incident,” Hoover added.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

