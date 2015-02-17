Santa Maria Man Accused of Throwing Incendiary Device at Residence, Threatening Ex-Girlfriend

A Santa Maria man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly throwing an incendiary device at a residence and threatening his ex-girlfriend.

Santa Maria police located a homemade incendiary device next to a residence in the 300 block of East Grant Street shortly after 4 a.m.

The victim told police the suspect threw the incendiary device toward the residence,. However, the device struck a trailer that was parked in the driveway, extinguishing the fuse, police said.

The suspect, Chad Ramos, 34, of Santa Maria and the victim, whose name wasn’t released, know each other, police said.

Ramos reportedly fled the area, but was arrested several hours later after threatening his ex-girlfriend, police said.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted arson and terrorist threats, with his bail set at $250,000.

