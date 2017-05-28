Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:40 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Man Arrested After Altercation With Sheriff’s Deputy Outside Supermarket Near Goleta

Authorities say 34-year-old Joseph Bianco jailed on a variety of charges, including felony obstruction and battery on police officer

Emergency personnel provide treatment to a 34-year-old man who was injured during an altercation with a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy outside a grocery store near Goleta. Click to view larger
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:40 p.m. | May 28, 2017 | 1:50 p.m.

A 34-year-old man was arrested late Saturday after causing a disturbance and assaulting a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy at a supermarket near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, Joseph Bianco was booked into County Jail on charges of felony obstruction of an officer; use of threats, force or violence; battery committed against a peace officer with injury; resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer; and possession of methamphetamine.

His bail was set at $50,000.

She said deputies responded at about 11:30 p.m. to the Ralphs supermarket in the Magnolia Shopping Center at 5170 Hollister Avenue.

“A male subject, who appeared to be under the influence, was knocking over displays in the store,” Hoover said.

When deputies arrived, she said, they found Bianco in a vehicle in front of the store, apparently arguing with a female passenger.

After deputies knocked on the car window and asked Bianco to open it, the female passenger fled to an unknown location, she added.

“Despite repeated requests by deputies asking him to open the door, the subject ignored commands,” Hoover said.

“Deputies eventually physically removed him from the vehicle via an unlocked door, during which time Bianco assaulted a deputy by punching him several times.”

Bianco was injured during the altercation, and was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into jail, Hoover said.

The deputy was injured, Hoover said, but was able to return to work.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

