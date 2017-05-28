Man Arrested After Altercation With Sheriff’s Deputy Outside Supermarket Near Goleta

Authorities say 34-year-old Joseph Bianco jailed on a variety of charges, including felony obstruction and battery on police officer

A 34-year-old man was arrested late Saturday after causing a disturbance and assaulting a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy at a supermarket near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, Joseph Bianco was booked into County Jail on charges of felony obstruction of an officer; use of threats, force or violence; battery committed against a peace officer with injury; resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer; and possession of methamphetamine.

His bail was set at $50,000.

She said deputies responded at about 11:30 p.m. to the Ralphs supermarket in the Magnolia Shopping Center at 5170 Hollister Avenue.

“A male subject, who appeared to be under the influence, was knocking over displays in the store,” Hoover said.

When deputies arrived, she said, they found Bianco in a vehicle in front of the store, apparently arguing with a female passenger.

After deputies knocked on the car window and asked Bianco to open it, the female passenger fled to an unknown location, she added.

“Despite repeated requests by deputies asking him to open the door, the subject ignored commands,” Hoover said.

“Deputies eventually physically removed him from the vehicle via an unlocked door, during which time Bianco assaulted a deputy by punching him several times.”

Bianco was injured during the altercation, and was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into jail, Hoover said.

The deputy was injured, Hoover said, but was able to return to work.

