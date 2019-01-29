Man Arrested After Discovery of Clandestine Drug Lab at Goleta Hotel

Aaron Gorzeman, 37, of Oxnard is accused of manufacturing hallucinogenic DMT at Courtyard by Marriott on Storke Road

A hazardous-materials team and other investigators spent the day Tuesday at a Goleta hotel after the discovery of a clandestine drug lab in the building’s boiler room.

Employees of the Courtyard by Marriott at 401 Storke Road discovered suspicious chemicals and called 9-1-1 at about 9 a.m., according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s narcotics detectives responded and found evidence of a dimethyltryptamine (DMT) lab, Hoover said.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined there was no immediate threat to the surrounding community and evacuations were not necessary,” Hoover said. “As a precautionary measure, hotel guests in the immediate area were located to a different area of the building.”

The Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force — made up of Los Angeles Police Department officers — responded to the scene and worked into the night to safely dismantle the lab, Hoover said.

“Additional investigation revealed the suspect was a maintenance employee of the hotel who was already in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail,” Hoover said.

Aaron Gorzeman, 37, of Oxnard, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest, was observed in the parking lot of the hotel on Jan. 26.

Gorzeman was arrested after investigators found him in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Hoover said.

Detectives obtained search warrants for the hotel and Gorzeman’s vehicle, and discovered additional evidence of drug manufacturing, Hoover said.

A search warrant also was obtained and served at Gorzeman’s residence in Oxnard with the assistance of the Ventura County Combined Agency Narcotic Task Force.

Gorzeman was re-booked for additional charges of drug manufacturing, Hoover said, and remained in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

“DMT is a powerful hallucinogenic drug,” Hoover said. “The manufacturing process requires the extraction of chemicals from root bark through the use of highly toxic and flammable chemicals in an extraction vessel over an open flame. If you suspect this type of illegal activity is occurring, call law enforcement right away.”

DMT is a Schedule 1 drug and has many health risks associated with its use, Hoover said. They include intense visuals and hallucinations (which alter the users concept and perception of time and reality), stomach discomfort, overwhelming fear, paranoid thoughts of impending doom, lung irritation, increased heart rate and body temperature.

Users of the drug can also go into a state of unconsciousness or slip into a drug-induced coma, which can lead to death due to the user vomiting or choking to death.

