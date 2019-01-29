Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, January 30 , 2019, 2:09 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Man Arrested After Discovery of Clandestine Drug Lab at Goleta Hotel

Aaron Gorzeman, 37, of Oxnard is accused of manufacturing hallucinogenic DMT at Courtyard by Marriott on Storke Road

Members of the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force worked into the night Tuesday to safely dismantled a clandestine drug lab discovered at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Goleta. Click to view larger
Members of the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force worked into the night Tuesday to safely dismantle a clandestine drug lab discovered at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Goleta. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 29, 2019 | 9:59 p.m.

A hazardous-materials team and other investigators spent the day Tuesday at a Goleta hotel after the discovery of a clandestine drug lab in the building’s boiler room.

Employees of the Courtyard by Marriott at 401 Storke Road discovered suspicious chemicals and called 9-1-1 at about 9 a.m., according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s narcotics detectives responded and found evidence of a dimethyltryptamine (DMT) lab, Hoover said.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined there was no immediate threat to the surrounding community and evacuations were not necessary,” Hoover said. “As a precautionary measure, hotel guests in the immediate area were located to a different area of the building.”

The Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force — made up of Los Angeles Police Department officers — responded to the scene and worked into the night to safely dismantle the lab, Hoover said.

“Additional investigation revealed the suspect was a maintenance employee of the hotel who was already in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail,” Hoover said.

Aaron Gorzeman, 37, of Oxnard, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest, was observed in the parking lot of the hotel on Jan. 26.

Gorzeman was arrested after investigators found him in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Hoover said.

Detectives obtained search warrants for the hotel and Gorzeman’s vehicle, and discovered additional evidence of drug manufacturing, Hoover said.

Members of the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force worked into the night Tuesday to safely dismantled a clandestine drug lab discovered at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Goleta. Click to view larger
Members of the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force worked into the night Tuesday to safely dismantle a clandestine drug lab discovered at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Goleta. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)

A search warrant also was obtained and served at Gorzeman’s residence in Oxnard with the assistance of the Ventura County Combined Agency Narcotic Task Force.

Gorzeman was re-booked for additional charges of drug manufacturing, Hoover said, and remained in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

“DMT is a powerful hallucinogenic drug,” Hoover said. “The manufacturing process requires the extraction of chemicals from root bark through the use of highly toxic and flammable chemicals in an extraction vessel over an open flame. If you suspect this type of illegal activity is occurring, call law enforcement right away.”

DMT is a Schedule 1 drug and has many health risks associated with its use, Hoover said. They include intense visuals and hallucinations (which alter the users concept and perception of time and reality), stomach discomfort, overwhelming fear, paranoid thoughts of impending doom, lung irritation, increased heart rate and body temperature. 

Users of the drug can also go into a state of unconsciousness or slip into a drug-induced coma, which can lead to death due to the user vomiting or choking to death.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 