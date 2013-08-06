Monday, June 11 , 2018, 5:19 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Arrested After Carjacking at Chumash Casino

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | August 6, 2013 | 3:03 p.m.

Michael Howard Burritt

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday morning after he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s throat as she was getting into her vehicle at a parking lot at the Chumash Casino.

Michael Howard Burritt, 46, of Lompoc was arrested on charges of carjacking, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and armed robbery, according to Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Burritt had warrants for his arrest in several counties, Hoover said, and his wife, Diane Evelyn Burritt, 47, also had a warrant out for her arrest. She was inside the casino at the time of the arrest, and was located and arrested.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, a woman getting into her car at the Chumash Casino parking structure reported that Michael Burritt jumped into her car, put a knife to her throat and ordered her to drive.

The woman managed to open the driver’s side door and yell for help, and Burritt allegedly became panicked, crawled over her and ran out the open door.

He fled out of the parking structure and into a nearby creek area, and responding sheriff's deputies surrounded the area and brought in a K-9 unit to search for him.

Diane Evelyn Burritt

A deputy spotted the suspect attempting to get onto the upper reservation and chased after him, and after a brief foot pursuit, the suspect jumped into some bushes near Highway 246 just east of Via Juana,” Hoover said. “The K-9 unit located the suspect and removed him from the bushes.”

The couple were transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail, where Michael Burritt is being held without bail. Diane Burritt’s bail is set at $5,000, Hoover said.

The victim suffered a small laceration on her hand, and Burritt had multiple cuts and punctures on his hands and torso area.

No deputies were injured during the incident, but K-9 Gango received two puncture wounds on one of his rear legs, which Hoover said was most likely caused by a barbed wire fence located near the bushes where the suspect was located.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 