Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 5:30 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Arrested After Allegedly Making Bomb Threat on Santa Barbara-Bound Amtrak

Backpack that Terrence Urich, 25, of Tacoma, Washington, allegedly threw off the train, which later was located near Los Patos Way, turned out to be harmless

Santa Barbara police investigators on Friday arrested a man who allegedly threatened to detonate a bomb on an Amtrak train coming into the city. A backpack the man allegedly threw off the train was later located near Los Patos Way.
Santa Barbara police investigators on Friday arrested a man who allegedly threatened to detonate a bomb on an Amtrak train coming into the city. A backpack the man allegedly threw off the train was later located near Los Patos Way. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | {update} 10:56 p.m. | March 11, 2016 | 6:53 p.m.

A 25-year-old Washington man was arrested Friday after allegedly threatening to detonate a bomb on a passenger train headed into Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Santa Barbara police were notified by Amtrak officials at about 12:30 p.m. that a passenger on a northbound train had made threats, according to Sgt. John Ingram.

The train was stopped near Garden Street, and passengers were moved into other train cars, away from where the suspect was, Ingram said.

The suspect — identifed as Terrence Urich of Tacoma, Washington — was eventually taken into custody, Ingram said.

Urich threw a large, black backpack he said contained a bomb off the train, Ingram said.

“We eventually found an item off the train,” Ingram said.

Investigators and emergency personnel located the backpack on the roadway below the train trestle at Los Patos Way, and called in the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad.

Eventually, using a robotic device, investigators were able to determine that there was no bomb, according to Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The FBI also was been called in to help investigate the incident, and there were reports the suspect was involved in a similar phony bomb threat earlier in the day in the Los Angeles area, but that could not be confirmed.

The train was delayed for several hours while authorities investigated the incident.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A robot was used to inspect a backpack that was thrown from an Amtrak train Friday by a man who allegedly threatened to detonate a bomb. No bomb was found. Click to view larger
A robot was used to inspect a backpack that was thrown from an Amtrak train Friday by a man who allegedly threatened to detonate a bomb. No bomb was found. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 