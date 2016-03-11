Man Arrested After Allegedly Making Bomb Threat on Santa Barbara-Bound Amtrak

Backpack that Terrence Urich, 25, of Tacoma, Washington, allegedly threw off the train, which later was located near Los Patos Way, turned out to be harmless

A 25-year-old Washington man was arrested Friday after allegedly threatening to detonate a bomb on a passenger train headed into Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Santa Barbara police were notified by Amtrak officials at about 12:30 p.m. that a passenger on a northbound train had made threats, according to Sgt. John Ingram.

The train was stopped near Garden Street, and passengers were moved into other train cars, away from where the suspect was, Ingram said.

The suspect — identifed as Terrence Urich of Tacoma, Washington — was eventually taken into custody, Ingram said.

Urich threw a large, black backpack he said contained a bomb off the train, Ingram said.

“We eventually found an item off the train,” Ingram said.

Investigators and emergency personnel located the backpack on the roadway below the train trestle at Los Patos Way, and called in the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad.

Eventually, using a robotic device, investigators were able to determine that there was no bomb, according to Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The FBI also was been called in to help investigate the incident, and there were reports the suspect was involved in a similar phony bomb threat earlier in the day in the Los Angeles area, but that could not be confirmed.

The train was delayed for several hours while authorities investigated the incident.

