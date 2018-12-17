Man Arrested After Robbery Sends Victim to Hospital in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police arrested a man in connection with a robbery Sunday night that sent the victim to the hospital.

Shortly before 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Benwiley Avenue on a report of a robbery, according to Sgt. Jeff Lopez.

“Officers arrived on the scene and located the suspect, who was leaving the area on foot,” Lopez said. “The suspect, later identified as Demetrius Johnson, 37, fled from officers and failed to comply with their orders.”

A police K-9 team was called in to help take Johnson into custody.

Johnson was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a variety of charges, Lopez said.

The victim was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained in the robbery.

