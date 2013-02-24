Man Arrested After Stabbing at Lompoc Motel

One man was arrested and another was hospitalized Saturday after a stabbing at a local motel, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Motel 6 in the 1500 block of North H Street, police said.

Officers who responded to a report of a stabbing in one of the motel rooms found the a 44-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest, police said.

He was transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Two other men were in the room and one — Matthew John Paquet, 27 — was taken into custody, police said.

Both the victim and the suspect are from out of state, police said.

Details on the victim’s condition were not available.

