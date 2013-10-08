Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 3:08 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Arrested After String of Indecent-Exposure Incidents

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 8, 2013 | 4:26 p.m.

Darryl Glenn Brownlee

Santa Barbara police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a half dozen calls reporting lewd conduct and exposing himself to people in the downtown area over the weekend.

Darryl Glenn Brownlee, 50, a homeless man with ties to Los Angeles, was arrested on indecent-exposure charges following repeated calls over two days to 9-1-1 of a subject exposing himself and engaging in lewd conduct in the downtown, waterfront, and Milpas Street areas, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Because Brownlee has past convictions for indecent exposure, his most recent crimes would be felonies, Harwood said.

The incidents began on Friday, when dispatchers received a call of a subject exposing himself to passersby on the first block of West Canon Perdido Street just before 11 a.m. 

"This would be the first of five similar calls to occur over two days; with the other incidents occurring on 300 E. Cabrillo Blvd., 300 State St., 100 E. Cabrillo Blvd, and 300 N. Milpas St.," Harwood said.

The last incident occurred at at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, when Brownlee reportedly accosted two women as they were in their car and were about to exit the parking lot of a market on Milpas Street. 

Harwood said Brownlee approached their vehicle, exposed his genitals, and called out to the women as he masturbated in front of them, prompting the women to drive away and call 9-1-1.

Earlier that morning, Officer Rick Cipres set out in plain clothes on a bicycle  to locate the suspect generating the calls. 

Cipres observed a subject matching the suspect description from the calls walking westbound on the 600 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard just before 3 p.m. and followed Brownlee, directing uniformed officers into the area.

Brownlee was contacted by police on the beach off of 300 E. Cabrillo Blvd., and the victims from the Milpas Street incident were contacted and positively identified Brownlee as the suspect who exposed himself in front of them, Harwood said.

"Investigation revealed that Brownlee has past convictions for this crime, and is currently a registered sex offender for this offense," he said.

Brownlee was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with a bail amount of $35,000.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 