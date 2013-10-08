Man Arrested After String of Indecent-Exposure Incidents

Santa Barbara police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a half dozen calls reporting lewd conduct and exposing himself to people in the downtown area over the weekend.

Darryl Glenn Brownlee, 50, a homeless man with ties to Los Angeles, was arrested on indecent-exposure charges following repeated calls over two days to 9-1-1 of a subject exposing himself and engaging in lewd conduct in the downtown, waterfront, and Milpas Street areas, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Because Brownlee has past convictions for indecent exposure, his most recent crimes would be felonies, Harwood said.

The incidents began on Friday, when dispatchers received a call of a subject exposing himself to passersby on the first block of West Canon Perdido Street just before 11 a.m.

"This would be the first of five similar calls to occur over two days; with the other incidents occurring on 300 E. Cabrillo Blvd., 300 State St., 100 E. Cabrillo Blvd, and 300 N. Milpas St.," Harwood said.

The last incident occurred at at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, when Brownlee reportedly accosted two women as they were in their car and were about to exit the parking lot of a market on Milpas Street.

Harwood said Brownlee approached their vehicle, exposed his genitals, and called out to the women as he masturbated in front of them, prompting the women to drive away and call 9-1-1.

Earlier that morning, Officer Rick Cipres set out in plain clothes on a bicycle to locate the suspect generating the calls.

Cipres observed a subject matching the suspect description from the calls walking westbound on the 600 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard just before 3 p.m. and followed Brownlee, directing uniformed officers into the area.

Brownlee was contacted by police on the beach off of 300 E. Cabrillo Blvd., and the victims from the Milpas Street incident were contacted and positively identified Brownlee as the suspect who exposed himself in front of them, Harwood said.

"Investigation revealed that Brownlee has past convictions for this crime, and is currently a registered sex offender for this offense," he said.

Brownlee was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with a bail amount of $35,000.

