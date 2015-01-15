Man Arrested After Victim Attacked with Fire Extinguisher

A 48-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a stranger with a fire extinguisher, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Jose Luis Picos was taken into custody at about 2:40 p.m., police Lt. Dan Cohen said.

Officers were called out to the 900 block of East Jones Street on a report of a fight in progress, with one person armed with a fire extinguisher.

"When officers arrived, they contacted the victim who was completely covered with powder from a dry-chemical fire extinguisher," Cohen said. "The victim was having difficulty breathing from what was later determined to be an unprovoked attack by a stranger."

Investigation determined that Picos began discharging a dry-powder extinguisher under the front door of the victim's apartment, and then broke the front window, Cohen said.

"As the victim opened the door, Picos sprayed the victim in the face with the fire extinguisher," Cohen said. "The victim grabbed a chair, and held Picos at bay as he continued to discharge the fire extinguisher into the apartment where an adult female and 2-year-old male were located."

Picos then fled, Cohen said, and ran to the Allan Hancock College campus, where he began slashing tires on vehicles in the parking lot.

Hancock police arrested Picos, who was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, and vandalism, Cohen said.

The victim of the fire extinguisher attack was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

