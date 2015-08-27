Man Arrested at Gunpoint After High-Speed Chase on Highway 101

Advice

A Solvang man who allegedly fought with a CHP officer and a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop was arrested Thursday afternoon after a high-speed chase along the Gaviota Coast, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Emanuel Garibay-Padilla, 25, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony evading, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, threats of violence against a peace officer, and battery on a peace officer, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

He was released Friday morning after posting $75,000 bail, Hoover said.

The incident began at about 12:30 p.m. when the CHP officer made a traffic stop at the Mariposa Reina overpass near Gaviota State Beach, Hoover said.

"Upon contacting the driver, who was the sole occupant, the CHP officer observed contraband in plain sight in the vehicle," Hoover said. "The driver got out of the vehicle and began resisting the officer."

A police radio call went out for an 11-99 — law enforcement lingo for “an officer needs assistance” — and deputies and officers began converging on the scene.

A plain-clothes sheriff's deputy was in the area and responded to the scene, where he found Garibay-Padilla fighting with the officer, Hoover said.

The two attempted to take Garibay-Padilla into custody, Hoover said, but he resisted and eventually fled in his car.

Garibay-Padilla headed south on Highway 101 at speeds estimated at 100 mph, then turned around back north near Refugio State Beach, Hoover said.

Garibay-Padilla’s vehicle was disabled by the CHP with a spike strip north of the Gaviota Tunnel, and he was taken into custody at gunpoint after driving off the roadway at the Highway 1 overpass, Hoover said.

Garibay-Padilla reportedly was bleeding from the head, and was treated by paramedics.

The CHP officer, whose name was not released, sustained non-life threatening injuries when the suspect resisted, and was taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Hoover said. The deputy who responded in the unmarked vehicle received minor injuries, and was treated at the scene and released.

