Man Arrested at Gunpoint After Sheriff’s Sergeant Is Injured

Ricky Cooper Ramirez, 21, of Santa Barbara was being held without bail at County Jail

A Santa Barbara man was arrested at gunpoint in the front yard of a home west of Santa Barbara Monday afternoon after he allegedly injured a sheriff's sergeant during a traffic stop and fled the scene.

Ricky Cooper Ramirez, 21, was charged with resisting arrest with force and obstructing or delaying a peace officer, and is also charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Just before noon on Monday, the sergeant was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 4200 block of Calle Real for a minor traffic violation, Hoover said.

Ramirez was driving the vehicle, which also contained a male passenger, and pulled over in the Blue Skies Mobile Home Park, where the sergeant made contact with the driver.

The sergeant was calling for back-up when a struggle ensued, Hoover said.

The sergeant was injured and transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, and Ramirez took off on foot northbound through the mobile home park and into the adjacent St. Vincent’s condominium community.

A perimeter was set up in the area as a search began for Ramirez, and residents assisted deputies by pointing out his direction of travel, Hoover said.

A deputy spotted Ramirez running into a nearby neighborhood, and he was apprehended and held at gunpoint in the front yard of a residence on the 4400 block of San Martin Way.

Ramirez was taken into custody when other deputies arrived.

Deputies searched his vehicle and discovered heroin and drug paraphernalia inside, and Ramirez was also found to have several warrants out for his arrest.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and is not eligible for bail, Hoover said.

