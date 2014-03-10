Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 9:03 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect in Hawaii Murder Case Arrested at Santa Barbara Homeless Shelter

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 10, 2014 | 5:37 p.m.

Santa Barbara police arrested a man last week at a local homeless shelter who was wanted for murder that occurred in Hawaii in January.

Roediger-Geauque
Robert Ryan Roediger-Geauque

Robert Ryan Roediger-Geauque, 31, was arrested at Casa Esperanza, 816 Cacique St., at 5:45 p.m. last Thursday by local police after they received a warrant for the man's arrest from the Honolulu Police Department, said Lt. Paul McCaffrey of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Roediger-Geauque was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Scott MacMillan, 37, who died on Jan. 13 of multiple stab wounds in Kailua, a beachside town outside of Honolulu, said Michelle Yu, spokeswoman for the Honolulu Police Department.

He is being held awaiting extradition, and Yu said his bail has been set at $5 million.

The victim of the crime was believed to be homeless and was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead after he arrived, Yu said.

McCaffrey said the SBPD was contacted by Honolulu police, who said Roediger-Geauque might be in the Santa Barbara area.

"They notified us that they were investigating a homicide and that he was a person of interest," McCaffrey said, adding that the agency called SBPD later that day to say that they had a warrant for the man's arrest.

McCaffrey said Santa Barbara police "had a few different leads" and were able to track him to Casa Esperanza.

"We actually found him in the lobby area watching television," McCaffrey said, adding that Roediger-Geauque was arrested without incident and taken into custody.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 