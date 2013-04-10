Man with Weapon Arrested by Deputies on Highway 101

Freeway was shut down near Patterson Avenue while suspect was apprehended

Highway 101 was shut down for about half an hour near Goleta Wednesday afternoon while Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies apprehended a man with a knife.

Harley Brian Kelly, 62, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, according to Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The incident began around 1:30 p.m., when a man at a Calle Real business used a cell phone to called in to 911 dispatch, made threatening comments, and hung up, Hoover said.

“One of our motor units responded and made contact with the subject, who then brandished a knife and made threatening statements about hurting officers,” she said, adding that the deputy held the suspect at gunpoint.

The suspect, later identified as Kelly, walked away on the northbound Patterson Avenue onramp, followed by the deputy and additional law-enforcement personnel who were dispatched to the scene.

Kelly subsequently crossed over both northbound and southbound lanes of the freeway to the southbound Patterson Avenue offramp.

“Throughout the contact, Kelly had a knife and was threatening deputies and refusing to cooperate and surrender,” Hoover said.

Deputies deployed Tasers, fired bean bag rounds, and used a baton in order to subdue and arrest Kelly.

He was taken to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the incident, and was to be booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail once he is medically cleared.

