Man Jailed on Elder-Abuse Charges Following Death In Lompoc

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | October 2, 2015 | 6:26 p.m.

A 36-year-old Lompoc man has been arrested on elder-abuse and other charges in connection with the death of an elderly resident, Lompoc Police Sgt. Kevin Martin said Friday.

Officers investigating the death of Gerald Wayne Tidwell, 71, of Lompoc responded to 17 Village Circle Drive on Wednesday. 

Two days earlier, police said, Tidwell had been involved in a physical altercation with Hector Daniel Guaderrama Jr., Martin said.

“During the course of this physical fight the victim was struck in the head, causing swelling to the side of his face,” Martin said.

Guaderrama, who initially was arrested on unrelated charges, was transported and booked at the Lompoc City Jail. 

An autopsy conducted Friday determined Tidwell died as a result of the injuries he received during the fight, Martin said.

Police did not say how how the men knew each other or what led to the fight.

Guaderrama has been arrested on suspicion of elder abuse, with a special allegation the attack caused the death of someone over 70 years old, and assault by means of force to produce great bodily injury of a person over 70 years of age.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

