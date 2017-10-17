Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Firearms and Narcotics for Sales

At about 6:30 a.m. Oct. 11, members assigned to the Santa Barbara County Compliance Response Team (CRT) and investigators from the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau (SIB) conducted a probation search and arrest warrant service in the 1700 block of Lynne Dr. in Santa Maria.

Flavio Delabra, a previously deported felon who was on post-sentence supervision through Santa Barbara County Probation, was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

CRT and SIB personnel contacted Delabra at his home and he was arrested without incident. A probation search of his residence yielded two unregistered and non-serialized firearms, high-capacity magazines, 1.5 ounces of heroin, 1/2 lb. of methamphetamine, 2 lbs. of marijuana, and $17,500 cash.

Delabra was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for being a felon in possession of firearms, possession of firearms with serial numbers removed, possession of high-capacity magazines and possession of narcotics for sales. Delabra was also booked on his outstanding warrant.

The Compliance Response Team is funded by realignment money distributed through the Community Corrections Partnership, a committee of various county law enforcement and judicial representatives. CRT consists of Sheriff deputies, probation officers and a Lompoc Police officer.

— Lt. Kevin Huddle for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.



