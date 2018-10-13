Man Arrested for Alleged Possession of Handgun, Ammunition, Brass Knuckles, Drugs

Erik Duran, 35, being held without bail at Santa Barbara County Jail

Authorities on Friday arrested a 35-year-old felon for allegedly possessing weapons, ammunition and a multitude of drugs.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and a probation officer arrested Erik Duran, 35, who had a no-bail warrant out for his arrest after allegedly violating terms of his probation.

Deputies found Duran inside the "rear cargo area" of a vehicle parked at a storage facility on the 300 block of Roemer Way in Santa Maria, said Sgt. Garrett TeSlaa.

Duran initially tried to run from the scene, but authorities caught him quickly and arrested him, TeSlaa said.

They found seven pounds of methamphetamine, a half-pound of heroin, more than $3,000 in cash, a loaded 9-mm semi-automatic handgun, 17 rounds of handgun ammunition, brass knuckles and a taser disguised as a flashlight.

He was being held without bail at Santa Barbara County Jail on several charges, including possession of methamphetamine and heroin for sales; possession of a loaded/concealed firearm; possession of ammunition, stun gun, and brass knuckles; resisting arrest and violating probation

