Man Arrested for Allegedly Shoving Santa Barbara Parking-Enforcement Officer

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 14, 2017 | 1:54 p.m.
Matthew Robert Brown Click to view larger
A Santa Barbara man is facing felony charges for allegedly shoving a parking-enforcement officer who was in the process of towing his vehicle, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

At about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the enforcement officer was in the process of towing the pickup truck — which had a registration that had expired more than a year ago — on the 100 block of East De La Guerra Street, said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

The truck's owner, Matthew Robert Brown, 49, became irate when told the vehicle would be towed, Wagner said.

“He forcefully shoved the officer out of his way, opened the driver’s door and fled in the blue Dodge pick-up truck with a white motorcycle in the bed,” Wagner said.

The enforcement officer, who sustained minor injuries, immediately requested help over her radio, providing a vehicle description and license number.

A motorcycle officer who was westbound on the 900 block of Carrillo Street spotted Brown’s vehicle traveling the opposite direction, and made a traffic stop in the area of Figueroa and Chino streets, Wagner said.

Brown, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of felony battery against an officer and misdemeanor resisting and delaying an officer’s investigation, Wagner said.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $25,000. 

Brown's Dodge truck was towed because of the expired registration.

“Yearly, the Santa Barbara Police Department receives hundreds of complaints from residents requesting action against vehicles parking too long, blocking driveways or for vehicles with expired registration,” Wagner said. “A vast majority of interactions with the parking enforcement team are positive.”

Wagner urged the public to keep their vehicle registrations current, noting that it is illegal to park a vehicle with expired registration on a city street.

A vehicle can be impounded if its registration has been expired for more than six months, he added.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

