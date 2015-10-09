Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:12 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Man Arrested For Allegedly Vandalizing Vehicles In Lompoc

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | October 9, 2015 | 1:11 p.m.

One man has been arrested for suspicion of vehicle vandalism as Lompoc police investigate a string of slashed tires in the city in recent weeks. 

Lompoc Police Department officers developed a lead in the ongoing investigation into numerous recent incidents of vandalized vehicles in the city.

A suspect was identified and a probation search was conducted, with several items of evidence allegedly found linking the man to a recent vehicle vandalism in the 600 block of North H Street, police said.

Juan Alejandre, 29, was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism, police said Friday.

Since September, Lompoc police have received 50 reports of slashed tires, Sgt. Kevin Martin said. 

The incidents occurred all over the city, Martin added.

"There was no specific area," he said. "It was random."

Since the man was taken into custody, Lompoc police have not received any reports of any additional incidents.

The investigation into the incidents is continuing, and Lompoc police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 805.736.2341.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 