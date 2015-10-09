Man Arrested For Allegedly Vandalizing Vehicles In Lompoc

Advice

One man has been arrested for suspicion of vehicle vandalism as Lompoc police investigate a string of slashed tires in the city in recent weeks.

Lompoc Police Department officers developed a lead in the ongoing investigation into numerous recent incidents of vandalized vehicles in the city.

A suspect was identified and a probation search was conducted, with several items of evidence allegedly found linking the man to a recent vehicle vandalism in the 600 block of North H Street, police said.

Juan Alejandre, 29, was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism, police said Friday.

Since September, Lompoc police have received 50 reports of slashed tires, Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

The incidents occurred all over the city, Martin added.

"There was no specific area," he said. "It was random."

Since the man was taken into custody, Lompoc police have not received any reports of any additional incidents.

The investigation into the incidents is continuing, and Lompoc police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 805.736.2341.

