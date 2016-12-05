Man Arrested on Attempted-Murder Charges After Woman Pushed From Vehicle

A Santa Maria man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly pushed a woman out of a car and ran over her head, Santa Maria police said Monday.

Caleb Joshua Lawson, 26, was taken into custody Sunday, and was being held in Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $500,000, according to Sgt. Russ Mengel.

On Saturday, Lawson got into an argument with a woman, and reportedly pushed her from the blue Chrysler that also had chrome wheels, according to a police alert to other law enforcement agencies.

The vehicle ran over the head of the woman, whose name wasn’t released. She reportedly had serious injuries.

Lawson was on active parole at the time of the incident, police said.

