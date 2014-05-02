Suspect in Carpinteria Stabbing Arrested After Traffic Stop

A suspect in a 2013 Carpinteria stabbing was arrested Thursday night following a traffic stop, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Robert Lee Billie, 30, of San Diego, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and other charges related to a children's charity scam, according to Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Billie was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Thursday near Turnpike Road after a traffic stop.

He was wanted in the stabbing of a 44-year-old acquaintance on May 16, 2013, outside a hotel room at the Motel 6 in the 4200 block of Via Real in Carpinteria following a disagreement and altercation, Hoover said.

Billie and the victim allegedly worked together selling boxes of candy door to door under the false pretense of raising money for a youth program.

Following the stabbing, Billie allegedly fled the scene and was never located, despite efforts by local law enforcement as well as the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Thursday night's arrest came after deputies saw a vehicle on Fairview Avenue driving unsafely. Hoover said Billie, the driver of the vehicle, was reportedly passing cars at a high rate of speed and driving too close to the median.

Billie was pulled over at 15 Camino De Vida near Turnpike Road, where he gave deputies a false name and date of birth, and a records check revealed they belonged to an individual who did not have a license, Hoover said.

Sheriff’s deputies also discovered the license plates on the vehicle were registered to a different car, and they discovered several boxes of candy, cash and personal checks inside, as well as identification badges for an organization called “Second Chance Youth Program."

"Through the course of their investigation, sheriff’s deputies learned the group was in the area selling boxes of candy as part of a scam," Hoover said.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Billie was arrested for falsifying or altering registration or a license plate to pass as another vehicle and for driving without a license.

He was also arrested for solicitation under false pretenses and specifically for naming a children’s charity as the beneficiary.

Billie was transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail, where jail staff ran a fingerprint check and discovered he was wanted in connection with the Carpinteria stabbing. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Hoover said anyone who believes they are a victim of the “Second Chance Youth Program” scam and would like to file a report should call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100.

