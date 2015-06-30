Suspect in Residential Burglary in Santa Maria Arrested After Short Pursuit, Confrontation

A man was arrested for residential burglary and resisting arrest after a short pursuit on foot and a confrontation with a Santa Maria police officer Monday night.

A neighbor noticed a man inside a house in the 600 block of East Alvin and knew no one was supposed to be home at the time, Santa Maria police said.

The neighbor called police at 9:38 p.m., and when officers arrived the burglar ran out of the house and down the block, according to authorities.

An officer chased the man to a nearby front yard, “where he suddenly turned and attacked the lone officer, striking him at least once,” police said.

The officer used his Taser and then arrested the suspect, police said. Both the suspect and officer suffered “very minor injury” from the incident, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers investigating the residence found forced entry and other evidence, and Derek Andrew Shelton, 28, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary and resisting arrest by use of force, both felony charges, police said.

