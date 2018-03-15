Man Arrested for Robbing 4 Banks in Santa Barbara County Takes Plea Deal

'Seasoned Bandit' James Allen Hayes, 55, of Ventura was charged in federal court last fall for 10 robberies and 1 attempted robbery

A serial bank robber who struck in Santa Barbara County and other areas in a 5-month spree last year before his capture has taken a plea deal in federal court.

James Allen Hayes, 55, of Ventura pleaded guilty to four counts after being accused of robbing 10 financial institutions and attempting to rob another, a series of crimes committed between April 27 and Sept. 26, 2017.

Hayes, dubbed "The Seasoned Bandit," signed the plea agreement reached with the U.S. Attorney's Office on Feb. 23. A change-of-plea hearing occurred Thursday, when federal Judge Fernando M. Olguin set a June 7 date for sentencing.

At the time of his arrest, Hayes was addicted to heroin, using the drug daily, federal court documents revealed.

Media reports also claimed Hayes is former a California Lottery winner, whose multi-million dollars in winnings appear to be gone 20 years later.

The four crimes he pleaded guilty to were on:

» May 24, 2017, at the Union Bank branch, 5420 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. Hayes handed the teller a note saying “$5,000, no signals, no dye packs, no GPS, no sensors, no eye contact.” He fled with approximately $5,000.

» June 12, 2017 at the Wells Fargo Bank branch, 24180 Lyons Ave., Newhall. In that incident, he presented a note saying, “Give me $10,000 in large bills. Be quick, I’m watching your every move. I have a gun.” He left with approximately $2,000.

» July 25, 2017, at the Logix Federal Credit Union, 27051 McBean Parkway, Valencia, where he provide a note claiming “he had a gun in his pocket, asked her not to make any sudden movements, and asked for $7,000 in cash in large bills,” the plea agreement said. He escaped with $7,200.

» Sept. 6, 2017, at the branch of CoastHills Credit Union, 2264 S. Bradley Road, Santa Maria, where the note referred to a “gun” and “hundreds” before leaving with approximately $4,450.

Four of the 10 robberies occurred in Santa Barbara County, with the others being at Montecito Bank & Trust, 1000 block of Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria, on April 27, and Golden 1 Credit Union, 5761 Calle Real in Goleta, on July 7.

Publicity about multiple robberies believed to have been committed by the same man led to his identification and capture, the FBI said.

Surveillance photos were circulated to the public and authorities described the suspect as a white male in his 50s or 60s wearing casual clothing, a hat and sunglasses.

Law enforcement officials gave him the moniker of the "Seasoned Bandit" due to his suspected age and gray-white hair.

Hayes is expected to pay restitution of approximately $39,424, the amount he gained in the robberies.

The plea deal requires him to surrender the light-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser he purchased using proceeds from the bank robberies.

He must make restitution “at or before the time of sentencing,” and agreed not to seek to discharge that obligation in a bankruptcy.

The maximum sentence Hayes faced was 20 years imprisonment per violation and fines totalling thousands of dollars.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on June 7.

While Hayes faced up to 80 years for the four robbery counts, the plea agreement contemplates a lesser sentence, although the final decision rests with the judge.

