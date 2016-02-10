DNA Evidence Leads to Arrest in UC Santa Barbara Gang Rape

A former UC Santa Barbara student was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Feb. 23, 2014, gang rape of a woman on the university campus after DNA evidence linked the man to the scene, according to campus police.

Daniel Jiang Chen, 21, of San Ramon, California, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of rape, false imprisonment and battery with serious bodily injury, the UC Santa Barbara Police Department said.

A female UCSB student was sexually assaulted and beaten by multiple men in the early hours on Feb. 23. She was able to return to her Isla Vista home and notified her roommate and law enforcement, police said.

Campus police, Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies and Search and Rescue team members searched Isla Vista and the campus for evidence.

At the crime scene, police were able to recover physical evidence including DNA, UCPD said in a statement Wednesday.

"In an unrelated felony arrest in Alameda County, January 2016, DNA evidence from the Feb. 23, 2014, assault was linked to Daniel Jiang Chen through a DNA match in the CODIS (FBI’s Combined Index System) data base," police said.

"This DNA match led to Chen’s arrest in connection with the Feb. 23, 2014 sexual assault."

Chen was a student at UCSB between September 2012 and December 2013, according to police.

The investigation had support from the county District Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff's Department, the state Department of Justice Crime Lab, and the FBI, police said.

Anyone with information about Chen or the incident is asked to call UCPD detectives at 805.893.3446.

