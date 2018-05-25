Man Arrested in Connection with Lompoc Fatal Stabbing in April

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing more than seven weeks ago, Lompoc police announced Friday evening.

Kenneth Robbie Whalen was taken into custody early Friday near Pine and North X streets, Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

Whalen’s arrest came after Theopheus Bennett, 33, was found dead April 3 near the Barkin Dog Park on West Barton Avenue in Lompoc.

After officers located Whalen and took him into custody, police obtained a search warrant for the location he was seen leaving on the 1600 Block of West Cherry Avenue.

“Police Chief Pat Walsh is proud of the exhaustive police work the Detective Division has put into this case, and is thankful to bring some sense of justice to the victim's grieving family and friends,” Martin said in a written statement.

Anyone who has information regarding this homicide can call Detective David Lamar at 805.875.8124.

Whalen was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

