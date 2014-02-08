Man Arrested in Late-Night Stabbing in Santa Maria

A man suspected in a late-night stabbing was arrested late Friday, according to Santa Maria police.

Troy James Savoy, 37, was charged in the attack, which occurred at about 10:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South McClelland Street, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 42-year-old man who had suffered a single stab wound.

He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Savoy was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim’s name was not released.

