Man Arrested in Santa Barbara After Allegedly Burglarizing Solvang Pharmacy

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 31, 2018 | 7:18 p.m.
Trenell Roshean Steel

The burglary of a pharmacy in Solvang led to a high-speed pursuit early Wednesday morning before one suspect was captured in Santa Barbara with the help a Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter and law enforcement officers from three agencies.

At approximately 3:40 a.m., Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies were alerted to suspicious activity at the Rite Aid store pharmacy on the 600 block of Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

When deputies arrived, they found obvious signs of a burglary, she added.

A dark-colored Lexus sedan allegedly linked to the burglary was located by sheriff’s deputies on Highway 101 heading northbound near Buellton before the driver made a U-turn and began traveling southbound.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to yield, prompting a pursuit that also included California Highway Patrol officers as the vehicle traveled down the Nojoqui Grade.

However, they discontinued the chase due to safety concerns as speeds climbed.  

However, a Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter continued to track the car as it headed south and with the help of public safety dispatchers provided critical information regarding the vehicle’s location to deputies and officers on the ground.

CHP officers in Goleta spotted the southbound vehicle on Highway 101 and pursued it until the driver exited in the city of Santa Barbara, Hoover added.

Mulitple residents reported hearing the law enforcement helicopter circling above Santa Barbara early Wednesday morning as officers searched for the suspects.

Surveillance photo shows two men burglarizing the pharmacy at the Rite-Aid store in Solvang. The suspects led law enforcement on a high-speed chase to Santa Barbara, where one of the men was arrested early Wednesday.
Surveillance photo shows two men burglarizing the pharmacy at the Rite-Aid store in Solvang. The suspects led law enforcement on a high-speed chase to Santa Barbara, where one of the men was arrested early Wednesday. (Contributed photo)

At approximately 4:30 a.m., the vehicle was located by a Santa Barbara police officer on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street and a suspect was found nearby. 

The man matched the description of one of the suspects observed in surveillance video at Rite Aid, and was found with the keys to the vehicle in his pocket, Hoover said.

Arrested was Trenell Roshean Steel, 28, of Carson.  

He was being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $75,000.

A search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of stolen prescription medication from Rite Aid, Hoover added.

Deputies were investigating the burglary to determine who else was involved in this crime.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805.681.4171 or go to the website by clicking here.

