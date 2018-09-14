Man Arrested in Santa Barbara for Charges Linked to Lompoc Stabbing

One man was arrested Thursday and a juvenile suspect is outstanding in connection with a gang-related stabbing last month, Lompoc police Cpl. Sergio Arias said.

At 6:36 p.m. Aug. 30, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North M Streett in response to a stabbing and found a victim with a potentially life-threatening stab wound who had also had his property stolen.

The victim, whose name or age were not released, reportedly was recovering from his wound.

During the investigation, detectives determined the incident was gang-related and identified two suspects in the stabbing and robbery.

On Thursday, Lompoc resident Ruben Pacheco Jr., 22, was located and arrested in the city of Santa Barbara by the Santa Barbara Police Department, Arias said.

Pacheco was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and participation in a criminal street gang.

The juvenile suspect, whose name was not released, is still outstanding, Arias said.

The Aug. 30 assault occurred during a boost in violent attacks in Lompoc in recent weeks with many believed to involve gang activity.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Lompoc police at 805.736.2341.

