Man Arrested for Allegedly Installing Hidden Camera in Santa Barbara Ice Cream Shop Bathroom

A Santa Barbara man was arrested for hiding a camera disguised as an electrical outlet in an ice cream shop’s bathroom, police said.

Jason John Hanrahan, 48, is facing a misdemeanor charge after placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at McConnell’s Ice Cream at 728 State St., Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Last Wednesday, an employee noticed the suspect enter the shop, go to the bathroom and leave without making purchases, police said.

It seemed suspicious and after the employee checked the bathroom, she noticed an outlet she’d never seen before, according to Harwood.

While she initially assumed the outlet was added in a recent renovation, the suspect came back an hour later and removed the outlet, police said. The manager told employees to call police if the suspect was seen again.

On Monday night around 6:30 p.m., the same employee saw the suspect enter the shop, head straight to the bathroom and leave without purchasing anything, Harwood said.

The electrical outlet was back, and she called police.

When officers responded, they saw the suspect cross the street and return to McConnell’s. He turned around and left when he saw police inside.

“Hanrahan was stopped outside and upon being searched was found to be in possession of tools, adhesive, and an electrical outlet style camera housing similar to that recovered inside of the business’s restroom,” Harwood said.

Hanrahan was arrested for installing a hidden camera inside of a restroom and booked into the County Jail on $2,500 bail.

His vehicle and home were also searched and police seized computer hardware and memory devices.

“SBPD Crimes Against Persons detectives will be analyzing this evidence in coming weeks to determine if additional crimes have been committed and if victims can be identified,” Harwood said.

