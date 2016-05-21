Man Arrested on Attempted-Murder Charges in Santa Maria

A Santa Maria man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly broke into a residence and threatened to kill the owner, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Bradley Teixeira, 33, had been subdued by the resident by the time officers arrived at the home on the 600 block of East Tunnell Street shortly before 3 a.m., police said.

Investigation revealed that Teixeira forced his way into the residence and threatened to kill the owner with a gun, police said.

The resident, whose name was not released, was able to take the gun away from Teixeira, but sustained minor injuries in the altercation, police said.

Teixeira was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, criminal threats and burglary, police said.

