Man Arrested on Burglary Charges in Break-in at Orcutt Store

Deputies say Victor Darnell Jefferson, 39, was found to be in possession of numerous stolen items worth about $3,400

Smashed glass door of burglarized store in Orcutt. Click to view larger
Victor Darnell Jefferson, 39, of Bay Point, California was arrested Friday after allegedly burglarizing a store in Orcutt. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 24, 2018 | 10:15 a.m.

A 39-yeaer-old man was arrested early Friday after he allegedly broke into a business in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded at about 1:40 a.m. to a report of a burglary in progress on the 4800 block of South Bradley Road, said Sgt. Daniel Calderon.

“A witness observed a man breaking into the business using bolt cutters, and he called 911 to report the crime,” Calderon said.

Deputies and two K-9 teams arrived quickly and found Victor Darnell Jefferson of Bay Point, California, crawling out through the shattered front door of the business while carrying a large bag, Calderon said.

Jefferson as taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

He was found to be in possession of numerous stolen items worth about $3,400, Calderon said, and in possession of burglary tools. Additionally, he is on Post-Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for prior burglary offenses.

Jefferson was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest, Calderon said.

His bail was set at $20,000, and he remained in custody on Saturday.

