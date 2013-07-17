Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:00 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Accused of Cutting Off Monitoring Device Is Arrested After Foot Chase

Manuel Brian Aceves tries to flee authorities before being detained in the lower Milpas Street area

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 17, 2013 | 7:19 p.m.

A man who allegedly cut off his electronic monitoring device led Santa Barbara police officers on a short foot chase Wednesday before he was arrested in the lower Milpas Street area.

Manuel Brian Aceves, 40, of Santa Barbara reportedly cut off his electronic monitoring device two weeks ago, and sheriff’s deputies received a call that Aceves was inside a building on the 800 block of Cacique Street just before noon, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Aceves fled when authorities tried to make contact with him, Hoover said, and a foot pursuit ensued. It ended a short time later when Aceves was discovered hiding in a nearby building. 

A Santa Barbara police officer received a minor injury during the chase, Hoover said. 

Aceves was arrested and taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies with the assistance of the Santa Barbara County Probation Department and the Santa Barbara Police Department, Hoover said.

Aceves is facing charges of felony vandalism, felony evading and delaying arrest, and was wanted on an outstanding warrant for grand theft.

“Because the GPS device that Aceves cut off was never found, it is considered felony vandalism,” Hoover said, adding that because an officer was injured during the pursuit, Aceves is also being charged with felony evading and delaying arrest.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

