Man Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges After Trying to Flee

Detectives arrested a man on drug and weapons charges Thursday evening after he attempted to flee during the service of a narcotics search warrant in the 1500 block of South Broadway in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police Sgt. Woody Vega said 29-year-old Dustin Louis Palmer of San Luis Obispo County, a wanted gang member, attempted to flee and was apprehended by the Santa Maria police K-9.

Palmer was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of heroin for sale, possession of cocaine for sale, possession of a loaded firearm, criminal street gang enhancement and resisting arrest.

Vega said the seized street drugs had a total street value of about $3,200.

Kara Jeffords, 30, of San Luis Obispo County was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was cited and released.

Alicia Starnes, 35, also of San Luis Obispo County, was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon and on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She, too, was cited and released.

Detectives from the Santa Maria Police Department Gang Suppression Team, who served the search warrant about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, were assisted by detectives from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Gang Task Force and the Santa Maria Police SWAT Team.

