Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:02 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges After Trying to Flee

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | July 11, 2014 | 7:51 a.m.

Dustin Louis Palmer
Dustin Louis Palmer

Detectives arrested a man on drug and weapons charges Thursday evening after he attempted to flee during the service of a narcotics search warrant in the 1500 block of South Broadway in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police Sgt. Woody Vega said 29-year-old Dustin Louis Palmer of San Luis Obispo County, a wanted gang member, attempted to flee and was apprehended by the Santa Maria police K-9.

Palmer was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of heroin for sale, possession of cocaine for sale, possession of a loaded firearm, criminal street gang enhancement and resisting arrest.

Vega said the seized street drugs had a total street value of about $3,200.

Kara Jeffords, 30, of San Luis Obispo County was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was cited and released.

Alicia Starnes, 35, also of San Luis Obispo County, was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon and on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She, too, was cited and released.

Detectives from the Santa Maria Police Department Gang Suppression Team, who served the search warrant about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, were assisted by detectives from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Gang Task Force and the Santa Maria Police SWAT Team.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 