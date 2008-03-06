Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Trafficking Cocaine

Police say the 24-year-old Santa Barbara man was living with a 5-year-old.

Police arrested a 24-year-old Santa Barbara man Wednesday on suspicion of trafficking cocaine from his apartment.

{mosimage}

Elson Tapia was arrested at his residence at 551 West Pueblo St., No. 3, after detectives allegedly observed several hand-to-hand transactions “involving Tapia and a juvenile,” said Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department, in a press release.

Officers seized about one ounce of powder cocaine, about $4,500 in cash, scales and packaging materials, he said.

Duarte added that a 5-year-old lives at the residence.

“Cocaine was found on the dining room table, easily accessible by the five-year-old,” he said.

Tapia was arrested and booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion on possession of cocaine for sale, sale of cocaine, child endangerment, and adult using a minor for sales, Duarte said.

The juvenile was arrested a booked at Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of cocaine for sale, sale of cocaine, and child endangerment, he said.

Duarte said the investigation leading to the arrest took a few months.