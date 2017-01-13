Man Arrested for Stolen Vehicle After Santa Ynez Search

A Bakersfield man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle after a dramatic Santa Ynez search Friday morning involving Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies and a helicopter.

Deputies received a report of a possibly stolen vehicle around 9 a.m. and responded to the Chumash Casino parking structure, where casino security had contact with a female suspect nad male suspect who then fled on foot, sheriff's department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The car was confirmed to be stolen, Hoover said, and deputies started a search for the man which involved a County Air Support helicopter.

Steven Woods, 43, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody at gunpoint, according to emergency radio traffic.

He was booked into the County Jail for possession of stolen property and "an investigation is underway to determine the level of involvement of the female subject," Hoover said.

No further details were available.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.