A Week After Chase, Sex Offender is Arrested

A registered sex offender was arrested Sunday night, a week after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit that led to a massive search, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael Ibison, 27, of Los Alamos allegedly was driving a stolen vehicle on Harris Grade Road near Lompoc on April 14, when a deputy tried to pull him over, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

He then sped off, prompting a chase that started around 5:30 p.m., Hoover said, adding that deputies stopped the pursuit for safety reasons when they entered the Mission Hills residential area.

Ibison then allegedly intentionally drove his car down a 150-foot embankment behind Los Berros Elementary School, and fled on foot.

He was recognized during the incident due to his previous law enforcement contacts, but wasn’t found after a massive search that involved deputies, a K-9 unit, Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit Copter 3 and California Highway Patrol officers.

He was finally arrested Sunday night after a resident called police about a suspicious car on her property, on the 3500 block of Highway 135.

Deputies responded and found Ibison and his girlfriend in a car with false license plates, Hoover said.

Ibison was was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, felony evasion, possession of a methamphetamine pipe, and possession of false license plates.

He also was charged with failing to register annually as a sex offender, after it was determined that he hasn’t completed his registration requirement, Hoover said.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $75,000.

