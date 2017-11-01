Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 5:00 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Man Attempts To Kidnap High School Student In Orcutt

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 1, 2017 | 2:34 p.m.

A 15-year-old boy walking to school said a man in an older white truck attempted to kidnap him Wednesday morning in Orcutt, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 8 a.m. to the area of Foster Road and Cedarhurst Drive for a report of an attempted kidnapping.

A boy walking to St. Joseph High School said he was approached from behind by an unknown male.

“The male put his arms around the upper body of the juvenile, trapping his arms and pulled him backwards. The male dragged the juvenile for 10 to 15 feet, all while the juvenile was kicking backwards at the male’s legs,” Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. 

The boy kicked his way free and ran to the safety of his adult sister who called 9-1-1. 

The suspect reportedly was a dark-skinned Hispanic adult, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and green cargo shorts. He was 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build. 

The man had the sweatshirt’s hood pulled over his head concealing his identity. 

The suspect is believed to be driving an older model white pickup truck, possibly a Ford single cab. 

Deputies canvassed the area within minutes of the call but were not able to locate any matching vehicles, Hoover said. 

Residents near the scene also were contacted but deputies were not able to develop any leads, Hoover said Wednesday afternoon. 

“The Sheriff’s Office wants to commend the student in this case for making a scene and making every effort to get away from the suspect,” Hoover said. 

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the Santa Maria Substation at 805.934.6150 or the anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.  

Residents in the area and students that attend school in the area should remain vigilant and call 9-1-1 to report suspicious persons or activity, Hoover said.  

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

