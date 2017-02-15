Man Attempts to Lure Goleta Junior High School Student into Vehicle

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who tried to lure a 13-year-old girl into his vehicle Wednesday afternoon while she was walking near the Fairview Shopping Center in Goleta.

The Goleta Valley Junior High student was walking on Shirrell Way at about 3:40 p.m. when a black pickup truck approached her, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 40s, with blond hair, blue-gray eyes and a gray mustache, Hoover said.

The vehicle was described as a pickup truck, possibly a Ford, with damage to the rear end and a hanging brake light, Hoover said.

“The suspect used several tactics, which included statements to attempt to lure her into the vehicle,” Hoover said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171.

Sheriff’s deputies urge parents to teach their children to avoid walking alone and stay away from a vehicle with someone in it.

“Tell your kids whose car they are allowed to ride in, and that they should not listen to instructions that someone told them for you to pick them up,” Hoover said. “Always remember, if you see something, say something.”

Hoover said deputies applaud the teenager for being aware of her surroundings, reporting the incident immediately, and not falling for the suspect's attempts to get her into the vehicle.

