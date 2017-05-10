Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:16 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Charged With 5 Felonies After Carjacking Father, Son in Santa Maria

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 10, 2017 | 3:01 p.m.
Baltazar Mendoza Alvarez Click to view larger
Baltazar Mendoza Alvarez

A 26-year-old Santa Maria man faces five felony charges after a carjacking that traveled across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties last month

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced the charges her office filed against Baltazar Mendoza Alvarez on Wednesday.

The criminal complaint alleges carjacking, kidnapping during a carjacking, robbery, leaving the scene of an accident, and evading an officer with willful disregard for safety.

On April 30, Alvarez allegedly carjacked a father and son in Santa Maria, held them at gunpoint and forced them to drive to Atascadero.

The victims reportedly escaped while the suspect robbed a Shell gas station at 9155 San Gabriel Rd. in Atascadero, according to police.

The suspect then fled in the victim’s car and after a pursuit that included San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies, the vehicle crashed in San Miguel, authorities said.

Alvarez remains in Santa Barbara County Jail custody with bail set at $1 million.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Friday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

