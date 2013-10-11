Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 1:58 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Man Charged With Videotaping Residents, Staff at Assisted-Living Home

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | October 11, 2013 | 2:44 p.m.

Juan Carlos Diaz

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Buellton man with 15 misdemeanor counts following his arrest for allegedly videotaping staff members and residents in the bathroom of an assisted-living facility in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Juan Carlos Diaz, 35, worked as a custodian at the facility, and allegedly took the videos on a cell phone, which an employee found hidden in the restroom’s ventilation system.

He was booked into the County Jail and later released, according to the county Sheriff’s Department.

Diaz allegedly took recordings from Aug. 2, 2011, to Oct. 1, 2013, and was charged this week with counts of electronic peeping and one count of inflicting unjustifiable mental suffering on an elder, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

He was scheduled for arraignment Friday afternoon in the Santa Maria Superior Court.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

