Man Charged With Fatally Shooting Woman In Orcutt Makes Brief Court Appearance

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 25, 2017 | 3:02 p.m.

The case against a man charged with shooting his former girlfriend on Easter morning in Orcutt will return to Santa Barbara County Superior Court in January. 

When they returns Jan. 10, Judge Gustavo Lavayen said he expects the attorneys to be ready to schedule a date for the preliminary hearing in the case against Jorge Tovar Fernandez, 27, of Lompoc. 

He was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Elyse Erwin, 28, on April 16. 

She was found with a gunshot wound to her head in a parking lot on Goodwin Road.

The defendant, also referred to as Jorge Fernandez Tovar, has been charged with first-degree murder plus a special circumstance for lying in wait, and allegations including discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury, and use of a firearm.

In addition to pleading not guilty, the defendant denied the special allegations.

Jorge Tovar Fernandez

For Wednesday’s hearing, the defendant was represented by Jamal Tooson, a law partner for attorney Jeremy Lessem. 

Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede represented the prosecution team. 

Fernandez remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Last month, a different judge denied a defense motion seeking to remove a criminal protective order preventing the defendant from seeing the daughter he fathered with Erwin. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

